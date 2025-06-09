Ba FC calls on fans ahead of IDC semis

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Dayals Sawmillers Ba FC will be banking know the support of their fans when they take on Extra Supermarket Labasa in the second semi-final of the Inter-District Championship later today.

Head coach Ravinesh Kumar hope fans understand how much of a boost they provide to players when they turn up in numbers.

The Men In Black have already won the Premier League, the Battle of the Giant, now hopes to take the IDC title down to Ba.

They know Labasa will be going all and here will be no room for mistake if they want to make it to the next stage.

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“We really hope they come out in numbers. It always means a lot to the boys to see the fans come in numbers. We know what’s at stake, and we are ready to step on the field and find out which team is better.”

Ba plays Labasa at 5pm and you can listen to the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.