Veteran reflects on years in uniform

[Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

For veteran Jay Vaka, Fiji Day is not just a national celebration but a day to reflect on his years as a military officer and remember his fellow soldiers.

At today’s Fiji Day celebration, Vaka joined fellow veterans to watch the soldiers march, taking him back to the years when they too were part of the parade.

“We’re here just talking about our early years when we were members of the parade that is going on today. And I’m very happy to be here today, to be alive.”

Having served in the army, where he was deployed to Sinai in 1982, he is grateful to be able to return to the grounds where he once marched.

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He says seeing the parade brings back memories of his early years in the military.

Everything is well, even the ground, because before, when we used to parade here on the ground, Albert Park was full of mud. Now, with Albert Park is being rebuilt and with proper drainage, the ground is very dry and we see the parade is also very nice to see.

Beyond the celebrations, Vaka reflects on the future of the country and the role young people play in shaping it.

He urges the youth to stay away from drugs and make discipline a priority in their lives.

Vaka adds that discipline will allow young people to achieve their aims and live a better life.