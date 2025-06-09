Zelenskiy says Ukraine expects Europeans to join talks with US

Source: Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Ukraine expected Kyiv’s European ​partners to join talks with the US ‌in coming days.

Zelenskiy earlier said that Ukraine’s negotiators would hold talks in the United States on Friday ​and Saturday as part of efforts led ​by the United States to seek a ⁠settlement of the 4-1/2-year-old war with Russia.

The ​president, speaking to reporters in Kyiv, said Ukrainian ​negotiators would raise the issue of air defences in light of near-constant Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. More ​than 70 have been killed in strikes ​over the past two days.

Zelenskiy also said Ukraine had “mirrored” Russian ‌attacks ⁠on data centres, referring to a strike on a centre operated by Russian technology company Yandex.

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“We always respond in mirror-like fashion,” Zelenskiy said. “You all ​know, they ​have been ⁠hitting and continue to hit our data centres. We are responding. ​I can’t share all the details.”

Russian technology ​and ⁠AI company Yandex said on Thursday it could not yet determine whether equipment at a data ⁠centre ​hit by a Ukrainian drone ​attack could be restored.