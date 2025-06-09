Venezuela's Maduro to face new US charges over alleged torture of Americans

Source: Reuters

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas ‌Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores are expected to face new criminal charges in the US over the alleged torture of ​Americans held in the South American country, a ​US official said on Wednesday.

The new charges could come as ⁠soon as Thursday, according to the official, who was briefed on ​the investigation.

Maduro and Flores were captured by the US military ​from their homes in Caracas on January 3 and brought to New York to face drug trafficking charges. They have pleaded ​not guilty.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan US Attorney’s office, ​which brought the charges, declined to comment.

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Lawyers for Maduro and Flores did not ⁠immediately respond to requests for comment.

The possibility of new charges was first reported by CNN on Wednesday.

Details of the new charges, including the identities of the alleged torture ​victims, were not ​immediately available.

Maduro’s ⁠13 years in power in oil-rich Venezuela were marked by tensions with the United ​States. Washington said that several of its ​citizens ⁠were wrongfully detained in the South American country during his tenure.

Venezuela has been led since Maduro’s capture by his ⁠former ​vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, who has ​increased cooperation with the Trump administration.