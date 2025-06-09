Trump says he deserves Nobel Peace Prize

Source: Reuters

US President Donald Trump, who waged war with Iran and has yet to broker peace in Ukraine, said that he should win the Nobel Peace Prize but acknowledged ‌doubt about his chances.

“I don’t know what their decision is going to be,” Trump said of the 2026 award, which the Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce on Friday. “They have a ​reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me.”

Since his ​return to the White House last year, Trump has repeatedly ⁠said he deserves what may be the world’s most prestigious award.

“It is about ​that time,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “But I was very honored ​to receive it indirectly last time by the recipient, who said nobody in history deserves it more than President Trump.”

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Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gave her 2025 Nobel Peace ​Prize medal to Trump in January as she sought US support for her efforts ​in Venezuela.

Trump said he should get the prize after wading into eight conflicts since taking office ‌last ⁠January.