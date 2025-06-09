Thousands of Spaniards march to mark death

Source: Reuters

Thousands of Spaniards marched through central Madrid on Thursday to mark ​the death of the 87-year-old woman whose eviction from her home ignited protests across the country and led to a snap election next month.

Maricarmen ‌Abascal, who died on Wednesday, had been hospitalised for severe anxiety and exhaustion since her eviction on September 23. No cause of death has been announced.

Protests over home shortages and surging rents following her eviction prompted Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to call a snap general election for November 29 after parliament rejected his government’s proposals to address a mounting housing crisis.

As the sun set in Madrid, thousands followed ​a line of Tenants Union members, dressed in orange vests and walking arm-in-arm, as they carried a wreath of flowers from a protest camp in ​central Puerta del Sol square to Abascal’s former home near Retiro Park.

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“They’re not deaths; they’re murders,” the protesters chanted.

Several people who received ⁠eviction orders have died by suicide in Spain in recent months.

Political leaders on Thursday traded blame and invoked Abascal’s case in attacks on opponents.

Left-leaning parties criticised conservatives who rejected legislation in parliament ​aimed at curbing soaring rental prices. Right-wingers said the leftist central government had been unable to tackle the crisis after eight years in power.