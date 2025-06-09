Northern Irish police contact Sinn Fein members over investigation

Source: Reuters

Northern Irish police have contacted representatives of Sinn Fein in relation to their investigation into a protest that has blocked a Protestant ​parade from marching through a Catholic area for almost two weeks, ‌the Irish nationalist party said.

Thousands of protesters, including Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Fein and party leader Mary Lou McDonald, gathered on the Catholic Garvaghy Road ​to stop the September 26 march after it was allowed to proceed for ​the first time since the contentious route was banned in ⁠1998.

Annual attempts by the Orange Order to march through the area triggered ​unrest across the British-run region before the route was banned the same year ​the Good Friday Agreement largely ended the three decades of violence known as the “Troubles.”

Police opened an investigation into what it called an unlawful protest and said on Thursday that individuals ​would receive letters regarding interviews after it had identified people reasonably suspected ​of committing offences.

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Sinn Fein, which leads Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government alongside its main pro-British rival, ‌said ⁠a number of its representatives and party members received correspondence from police, without naming them.