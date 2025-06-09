North Korea warns US over Taiwan while Kim pledges support for Russia

source: Reuters

North Korea criticised the United States over its arms sales and ​military support for Taiwan, accusing Washington of fuelling tensions in the Taiwan Strait, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

A KCNA commentary citing North Korean international affairs analyst Kim Myong Chol said US policy on Taiwan was ​undermining peace and stability in the region.

The commentary condemned the ​appearance of US-sold fighter aircraft in Taiwan, saying the ⁠US “should think twice whether it is ready to stand in frontal ​confrontation with the powerful national power of the People’s Republic of China ​for the security of Taiwan and whether it can cope with its consequences.”

The first two of a batch of 66 new F-16V Block 70 fighter jets ​ordered in 2019 arrived in Taiwan last week, as Taiwan faces a ​rising military threat from Beijing which claims the democratically governed island as its own ‌territory.

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Meanwhile, ⁠North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged continued support for Russia and its war effort in a birthday message to President Vladimir Putin, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

Kim said Pyongyang would continue to ​expand joint work ​under the countries’ ⁠comprehensive strategic partnership, saying he was convinced that Russia’s “sacred war of justice” to defend its sovereignty, security ​interests and territorial integrity would end in victory, KCNA ​said.