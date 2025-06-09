Ex-prince Andrew search warrants quashed

Source: Reuters

British police on Thursday said that search warrants they secured to search properties linked ‌to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had been issued unlawfully and must be quashed, but said the investigation into King Charles’ younger brother was ongoing.

Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February, linked to his relationship with the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and searches were carried out at ​properties in Sandringham, eastern England, and Windsor.

The arrest of the senior royal, eighth in line to the throne, was unprecedented ​in modern times and a Reuters photo of the ashen-faced former prince leaving the police station made front ⁠pages around the world.