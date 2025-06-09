Sukuna Bowl join forces with Subrails again

Cheque presentation today at Subrails, Nokonoko, Laucala Beach.

From helping furnish homes to assisting in strengthening communities, Subrails is extending its commitment beyond the showroom by renewing its partnership with the 2026 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl.

The much-anticipated sporting event brings together the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Sukuna Bowl organizing committee chairman and Engineers Regiment Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Jiuta Baleisolomone says Subrails’ support goes beyond the event itself, contributing to the wider fight against drugs.

Subrails Business Development and Marketing Manager Jashwindra Singh says when organizations like the Police Force and RFMF work together, they can make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

Article continues after advertisement

The company understands the importance of supporting people where they live and says its responsibility extends beyond business.

Singh says Subrails is proud to back initiatives that bring communities together and help create a brighter future.

The 2026 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl will be held in Suva next month.