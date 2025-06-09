Skipper champs set for Naitasiri clash

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Defending Skipper Cup champions Malolo are searching for answers after being held to an 18-all draw by Tailevu last weekend.

The result adds to a difficult run for the side, which has struggled to find consistency since round 7.

Head coach Rupeni Nasiga says there are clear areas the team must address as they look to turn their fortunes around.

For Malolo, the immediate challenge does not get any easier, with a clash against Naitasiri awaiting them this weekend.

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The fixture carries added significance, with the two sides having met in last season’s Skipper Cup final.

Nasiga says his players must take the lessons from their recent performances and use them to improve ahead of the crucial encounter.

With the business end of the competition approaching, Malolo will be hoping to rediscover the form that saw them lift the Skipper Cup last season.

Malolo hosts Naitasiri tomorrow at 4pm in Sigatoka.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.