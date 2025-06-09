Malolo storm back to stun Naitasiri in Skipper Cup thriller

[Source: Malolo Rugby Union/Facebook]

Malolo Rugby produced a stunning second-half comeback to edge Naitasiri 27-24 in a thrilling Battle of Champions clash in the Skipper Cup at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka this afternoon.

Naitasiri appeared firmly in control at halftime, taking a commanding 17-3 lead and putting themselves in a strong position to secure the victory.

However, Malolo came out firing after the break, turning the contest on its head with a powerful attacking display.

The side crossed for four tries in the second half to erase the deficit and snatch a dramatic three-point victory.

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Naitasiri, who had looked comfortable in the opening 40 minutes, were unable to contain Malolo’s second-half surge as the visitors completed a remarkable turnaround.

The result underlines Malolo’s fighting spirit, while Naitasiri will be left to reflect on a match that slipped away after they had built a healthy halftime advantage.