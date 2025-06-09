Tuqiri backs Cherry-Evans in NRL final

[Pic:Yahoo/nrl.com]

Former Fiji Bati, Kangaroos and Wallabies winger, Lote Tuqiri, hopes veteran playmaker Daly Cherry-Evans and his Roosters can get the job done in the NRL grand final tonight.

A win tonight will make DCE the oldest player in the NRL era to prevail in a grand final, eclipsing Cameron Smith’s record set in 2020.

He will also be the oldest premiership winner since North Sydney’s George Green won in 1922 as a 38-year-old.

If that happens, Cherry-Evans will also set a new record for the longest gap between premierships, surpassing Tuqiri’s mark of 14 years.

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Tuqiri won titles with the Broncos in 2000 and Rabbitohs in 2014.

Former Bati winger Tuqiri is hopeful Cherry-Evans can get over the line tonight.

Tuqiri says the Roosters playmaker has done unbelievably well to still be playing.

The Namatakula man says the fact that he’s done it in the playmaking position and done amazingly well is very impressive, and hopes he does break the record.

The NRL grand final tonight will be the last in the competition for Daly Cherry-Evans, 15 years after he led Manly to the premiership in his rookie season.

Cherry-Evans took the NRL by storm in his rookie season and quickly developed into one of the best playmakers in the game.

The Roosters take on the Knights in the final at 8:30pm, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.