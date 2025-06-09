Tegu earns World Cup shot

Fiji Bulikula head coach Jone Wesele says Naomi Tegu’s selection as the squad’s only locally based player is an important step for the growth of women’s rugby league in Fiji.

Wesele says Tegu now has a responsibility to show that local players can compete at the highest level, after earning her place through a strong season at home.

“She has a big responsibility on her shoulders because she’s the one who’s going to show the world what our local girls are capable of.”

The coach has challenged Tegu to embrace the opportunity, believing she has the ability to make an impact on the World Cup stage.

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Wesele says her selection was not handed to her, with her performances this season earning her the opportunity to join the national squad.

“She has every right to be in this team. She did her homework and played tremendously well this season here at home.”

For Wesele, Tegu’s selection is not the end of the pathway for local players, but a chance to open the door for more girls to follow.

He expects Naomi to bring her best to the Bulikula campaign and prove she belongs among the country’s best.

Bulikula will meet New Zealand in their first match next Sunday at 2.50pm.