No room for mistakes ahead of IDC semis

Stratum/Lincoln Rewa FCs Setareki Hughes knows there will be no room for mistakes tomorrow when they face Vantex Solutions Navua in the first semi-final of the FMF Inter-District Championship.

Rewa played their last pool game last night against Suva, walking away with a 1-all draw, and Hughes says they need to do better to defend their title.

He says they have faced Navua in situations like this before and they have a fair idea of what to expect.

“We know Navua is a strong team, they have given us some very hard games this season, and we know this semi-final will be no different.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Delta Tigers will take on Navua tomorrow at 2.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can listen to the Live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.