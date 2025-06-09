Pass It On programme boosts grassroots netball in Fiji

Netball Fiji is expanding its grassroots development efforts with the introduction of the Pass It On programme, aimed at creating more opportunities for children and adolescents to participate in the sport.

The initiative is delivered in partnership with Netball Australia and the Australian Government through its Team Up programme, using netball to promote inclusion, address gender inequalities and encourage positive social outcomes.

Eleven Netball Fiji coaches joined Netball Australia representatives in Suva this week for a workshop on how the programme can be integrated into existing community netball activities and new clubs.

The coaches then put their training into practice at Vunidawa District School, which became the first school in Fiji to trial the programme.

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Chair of the Netball Fiji Transition Oversight Committee, Vasiti Vugakoto, says the initiative will strengthen community engagement while providing emerging coaches with opportunities to develop their skills.

“The programme will be a valuable initiative for the participants and the wider community. It will make a meaningful contribution to youth development and community engagement.”

The programme builds on the existing partnership between Netball Australia and Netball Fiji, which has supported high-performance netball in the country since 2021.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Peter Roberts, says the initiative reflects Australia’s commitment to using sport as a platform for positive social change.

Through Team Up, the programme will help extend opportunities beyond elite competition and into communities, allowing more young people to experience the

benefits of netball.

Netball Australia Executive General Manager of Netball, Megan Simpson, says the expansion into Fiji will build on the sport’s strong presence and create more opportunities for young people to participate.

Following the initial workshop, Netball Fiji coaches will deliver the programme as a pilot, with feedback from coaches and participants helping shape its development to suit local communities.

The programme has already been delivered in Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga, with Fiji now joining the regional initiative to strengthen grassroots netball and empower the next generation through sport.