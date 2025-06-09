Navua braces for defending champs

Vantex Solutions Navua FC is bracing for a tough challenge when it takes on defending champions Stratum/Lincoln Rewa FC in the Inter-District Championship semi-finals tomorrow.

Navua head coach Rodeck Singh expects a difficult encounter, knowing Rewa will be determined to defend its title.

Singh says the result will come down to which team wants it more and is willing to give everything on the field.

“This will be a very tough game against Rewa, they’ve already proven themselves and we know they will come out strong. But we are ready to face whatever comes our way.”

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They play Rewa in the first semi-final at 2.30pm tomorrow, and Live commentary will be live on Radio Fiji Two.