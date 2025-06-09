Nadi's strategic preparation for Skipper Cup intensifies

[Photo: NADI RUGBY UNION/ FACEBOOK]

In a bid to sharpen their competitive edge ahead of their Skipper Cup clash against Naitasiri last week, the Nadi Rugby Union adopted a new preparation strategy that has caught the attention of fans and experts alike.

Unlike the usual approach of travelling early overseas to adjust to weather conditions, Nadi has innovatively chosen to acclimatise locally by spending several days in a village in Tailevu before they clashed with the Highlanders.

This season, Nadi has demonstrated consistent form, positioning themselves as strong contenders for the coveted Skipper Cup title.

Their unique strategy of local conditioning appears to be paying dividends, especially given the challenges they have faced in the last three rounds.

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Nadi head coach Cohan Politini says they stayed at Naselai village for three days before playing Naitasiri.

“Mainly for the weather, we wanted to adjust to this. We saw the game against Nadroga last week. It’s paid dividends, the boys playing in a bit of wet soil for the past few days. I think it’s paid dividends. Also, I think one big motivation too was our trip to Dilkusha Home, where we went and met the children. That really motivated the boys, and there was a lot of feedback about that after that.”

Nadi’s forward-thinking preparation could very well be a defining factor in their quest for the championship.

The final round of Skipper Cup will be played on Saturday before the quarterfinals start.