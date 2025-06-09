Skipper delivers for Navua FC

[Pic:FBC Sports/Facebook]

Vantex Solutions Navua FC captain, Peniame Drova, saved his side from the jaws of defeat against Dayals Steel Ba FC in the FMF Inter District Championship at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

A late goal from captain Drova saw Navua drew 2-2 with Ba in an entertaining Super Premier Division clash.

The Men In Black were leading 2-1 at halftime with goals from Nabil Begg in the 41st minute and John Orobulu in the 45th, before Simione Damuni struck for Navua in the first-half injury time.

Ba was on the verge of securing a win and become the first team to qualify for the semifinals before Drova stepped up in the 89th minute to score the equaliser and secure a share of the points for Navua.

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Tomorrow Navua takes on Khelvin Realtors Lautoka FC at 1:30pm while Ba meets Pacific Heavy Industries Nadi FC at 5:30pm.