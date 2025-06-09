Kiribati sets up Premier Division final clash against Seaqaqa

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Kiribati National Team has booked its place in the Premier Division final of the 86th FMF Inter-District Championship after defeating Fiji Under-17 3-1 in the second semi-final at Buckhurst Park in Suva today.

Making their historic debut in the tournament, Kiribati continued its impressive campaign to secure a spot in tomorrow’s final, where it will face Seaqaqa FC.

Seaqaqa booked its place in the decider after defeating Tavua FC 3-1 in the first semi-final at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Kiribati will now look to cap off its memorable debut with a victory in the final, which kicks off at 12pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

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Meanwhile, in the Super Premier Division, Stratum/Lincoln Rewa FC and Vantex Solution Navua FC were locked at 0-0 at half-time in the first semi-final at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Both sides are fighting for a place in tomorrow’s grand final, with the contest finely poised heading into the second half.