Ba FC too strong for Nadi

The last spot in the FMF Inter-District Championship semi-finals has been booked this evening after Dayal Steel Ba FC beat Nadi 3-0.

The men in black will now face Labasa while Navua faces Rewa in the Super Premier semi-finals this weekend.

The Battle of the Giant champions came out firing in the first spell and managed to pile three goals for an early lead.

John Orobulu opened the scoring after just 26 seconds before completing his double in the 23rd minute.

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Etonia Dogalau added Ba’s third goal in the 43rd minute.

Nadi were more composed after the break and defended much better, pushing Ba out whenever they neared their goal.

Despite desperate attempts to get points on the scoreboard, Ba held their fort until the final hooter.

The semi-finals will be held on Saturday, and you can listen to the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.