Ali calls for more support on horse racing

Aviva Farm manager Zameel Ali believes horse racing has the potential to become one of the most exciting sports in the country with the right support and development.

With the Sabeto Aviva Farm Ranch Racing set for this weekend, Ali says excitement is building among the horse racing community in the Western Division, and he is looking forward to seeing the sport grow.

He says that despite receiving less support and development than other major sports, local racers have shown resilience and commitment in preparing for the tournament over the past few weeks.

Horse racing in Sabeto dates back decades, but Ali says the sport has not experienced the growth it deserves. He says they are determined to change that in the coming years.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve had horse racing in the past and the community has always had an interest. What we’re trying to do through the Sabeto Horse Racing Club is bring the interest back and actually give it a proper platform, like for us, this is mainly about developing and growing this sport.”

Fans can watch the tournament live on our streaming platform, Viti+, for $40.