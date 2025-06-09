[Photo: FILE]

A trial date has been fixed for a man charged in connection with a Ferris wheel death, with the hearing to run from May 17 to June 11, 2027, in the Suva High Court.

36-year-old Ashneel Nath is charged with one count of manslaughter arising from breach of duty and has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege that on June 30, 2023, as an Occupational Health and Safety inspector at the Ministry of Employment, Nath failed to properly inspect a 12-seater Ferris wheel, resulting in the death of a 20-year-old woman.

Nath’s bail has been extended.