Two given life sentences for Labasa fatal robbery

[Photo: File]

Two young men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of an elderly man during a robbery in Labasa.

The Labasa High Court ordered Onisivoro Qaqa Ratu Mai Valelevu to serve a minimum non-parole period of 13 years and 10 months, while Roko Tui Babasiga must serve 11 years and 10 months.

The court heard that on January 20, 2025, the men targeted the victim, Mr Bhan, who lived alone.

Valelevu initiated the plan and inflicted the fatal injuries during the attack.

Article continues after advertisement

Babasiga was convicted of murder for participating in the burglary with the foresight that Valelevu might kill the victim.

A third accomplice, Samisoni Roko, was convicted of causing grievous harm for his role in the plan and sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison, with a non-parole period of three years and 10 months.

In setting the non-parole terms below the standard 20-year starting point for murder, the judge considered the main offenders’ young age, clean criminal records, and potential for rehabilitation.