True scale of informal settlements unknown

[Photo: FILE]

The informal settlement problem could be bigger than current estimates suggest, as the Ministry of Housing admits it does not know exactly how many settlements exist across the country.

Permanent Secretary for Housing Manasa Lesuma revealed this while appearing before the Standing Committee on Social Affairs reviewing the Ministry’s 2019–2020 and 2020–2021

Annual Reports.

Lesuma says informal settlements continue to grow around urban centres, with estimates indicating between 250 and 300 settlements across Fiji.

He adds that a nationwide survey will soon establish the actual number of settlements and how long these communities have existed.

“We have received funding through New Zealand MPIC and engaged volunteer enumerators who will be surveying all informal settlements throughout Fiji in the three divisions. This will start with the Central Division in the middle of the month, then move on to the West and the North.”

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During the hearing, Standing Committee member Alipate Tuicolo questioned whether COVID-19 caused construction delays during the period under review, asking if projects were finished and how long they took.

In response, Lesuma says eight projects were completed between 2010 and 2026, while another eight are currently progressing.

The Ministry maintains that the survey findings will provide a clearer picture of the scale of informal settlements and help address growing urban population pressure.