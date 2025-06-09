Three officers remanded over Constable's murder

[Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

Three police officers charged in relation to the death of Lami Police Constable Peniasi Racagi have been remanded in custody.

Simione Rokosemudu, Iowane Sukanaisoro, and Ilisoni Waqa appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

The three officers are jointly charged with the alleged murder of Racagi following an altercation that took place between February 21 and 22 this year.

All three accused have opted to seek legal representation through the Legal Aid Commission.

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The matter has been transferred to the High Court and will be called again on October 23.