Tamanitoakula shares his battle with addiction

[Photo: Kelera Ditaiki]

Aca Tamanitoakula knows what it is like to take the wrong path while struggling with mental health challenges.

Wanting to fit in with the wrong crowd led him to drug addiction and serious personal struggles.

Speaking during the World Mental Health Day celebration in Marata, Aca shared how getting help and having a safe space to tell his story helped him begin his recovery journey at his own pace.

As a mental health survivor, his message is clear, the choices we make while struggling may not always be the best ones, but with the right support, recovery is possible.

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“I fell in with the wrong group when I was at USP. I started smoking marijuana, and it reached a point where I could hear voices in my head telling me what to do. It wasn’t my proudest moment, but with the support of my family, I decided to seek help.”

He believes people need to look beyond the addiction and understand the struggles a person may be facing.

Empower Pacific representative Mika Naduva says gossip and judgement must stop, as they prevent people from sharing their problems and may push them towards drugs as a way to cope.

“People should be offered help and given a safe space to share what they are going through. If you are facing any hardship, do not be afraid to speak up and share your problems. I want everyone to know that it is okay not to be okay.”

Today, Tamanitoakula uses his experience to help others as an advocate with the Psychiatric Survivors Association.