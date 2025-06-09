Search underway for missing fisherman

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Joint search and rescue efforts are underway by the Republic of Fiji Navy, Police, and local communities for a 68-year-old man from Udu Village, Totoya, in Lau.

Police say the man left in his white fibreglass boat (JAHAZIAH) to conduct a test run from Udu toward Cakauloaloa Reef on Thursday, but failed to return.

The matter was reported by his wife, after which a search party was formed.

The Rescue Coordination Center Fiji is coordinating the search, with a navy vessel deployed to assist.

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Maritime communities are requested to call 1681 if they have any information.