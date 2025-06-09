Sashi backs Constitution Bill, no mention of referendum

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Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran is backing the proposed 2026 Constitution Amendment Bill, saying it could strengthen the sense of belonging among all communities in Fiji.

The National Federation Party MP says the Bill balances equal citizenship with recognition of iTaukei identity and the cultural contributions of other communities.

Kiran says the proposed Constitution would also strengthen protections for religious freedom, disability rights and protection from discrimination.

She is urging people to read the Bill themselves and make submissions on provisions they disagree with.

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Kiran says the document should ultimately reflect the views and needs of all Fijians.

“This explicit constitutional recognition sends an unyielding message to every single child growing up in our communities that regardless of your ethnicity, your language, or your background, you belong equally to this nation.”

Kiran says the Bill is not above criticism and welcomes public feedback through the parliamentary select committee consultations.

But while Kiran has spoken strongly in support of the proposed Bill, she did not state a position on the proposed December 9 referendum in this interview.

Her party, the National Federation Party, has however taken a position on the referendum timeline.

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad said yesterday the party does not support fast-tracking the process and wants the parliamentary committee to first scrutinise the Bill and consult the public.

Prasad says the referendum should take place next year, after the general election, rather than on December 9 as announced by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.