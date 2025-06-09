Rural electricity must deliver more

[Photo: File]

Rural electrification is about more than connecting households to electricity, with the potential to improve healthcare, education and economic opportunities in remote communities.

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative for Fiji, Abduvakkos Abdurahmanov, says electricity investment must deliver lasting benefits for rural and maritime communities.

He says access to reliable power can help health centres provide better services, support digital learning and enable rural businesses to grow.

Abdurahmanov says electricity can also help farmers and fishers increase their earnings by allowing them to refrigerate produce, process food and improve storage before taking their products to market.

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He says rural electrification projects should be planned alongside other community needs, ensuring electricity supports livelihoods and wider development.

The UNDP says Fiji’s rural electrification programme can help communities move beyond basic electricity access towards stronger local economies.

Abdurahmanov says the focus must also be on maintaining electricity systems over the long term so communities continue to benefit after projects are completed.

For Fiji’s remote communities, reliable electricity could mean better access to essential services, improved learning opportunities and new ways to earn a living.