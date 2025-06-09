Rabuka reflects on country’s challenges and progress

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged Fijians to continue with their daily lives as Parliament’s committee works on proposed amendments to the Constitution.

In his Fiji Day message, Rabuka described the past year as fruitful, while acknowledging the challenges ahead as the committee begins its 30-day review process.

He says Parliament is expected to resume on November 2, when the next steps in the constitutional amendment process will become clearer.

Rabuka says if the Bill does not progress by the end of that parliamentary week, the process will stop.

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He has encouraged Fijians to leave the matter to their elected representatives, while assuring them that their views are valued.

Rabuka also acknowledged the contribution of civil servants and wished the people of Fiji a happy Fiji Day.