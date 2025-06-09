Rabuka pushes back on coalition rift

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Questions from two coalition partners over the proposed referendum date have raised tensions within the government.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, however, assures that the Coalition Government remains intact.

Rabuka states that disagreement within the Coalition does not mean the partnership is breaking down, arguing that coalition partners can hold different positions while continuing to work within the same Government.

His comments come as questions continue to surround the timing and process of the referendum announcement, with the Government facing scrutiny over the legal and constitutional requirements governing the process.

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Rabuka said the appointed Special Committee would consider all submissions before the Government moves forward.

He said the committee’s role was to provide a forum for the different views to be considered and deliberated on, rather than allowing disagreements to undermine the broader process.

The Prime Minister maintains that the Coalition Government’s objective remains the implementation of the necessary constitutional changes but says this must be done within the confines of the law.

Rabuka describes disagreement as part of a healthy democracy, signalling that differences between coalition partners will not necessarily translate into a political split.

The comments are significant because the Coalition Government depends on different political parties working together despite differences in policy and political positions.

The referendum process is now another major test of that arrangement, particularly as the proposed constitutional changes move through the parliamentary process and towards a national vote.

Rabuka adds that the government will continue to engage with the issues raised through the appropriate parliamentary process.

He reiterated the Coalition remains intact and that the Government will ultimately move forward after the submissions have been considered.