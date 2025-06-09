Power belongs to the people: RFMF Chief

[Supplied]

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai has stressed that both Parliament and the RFMF have a responsibility to serve the people, emphasising that neither institution owns the authority entrusted to it.

Major General Kalouniwai has urged soldiers to carry out their duties with discipline, humility and obedience to the law, while respecting the democratic process and the will of the people.

He stresses that every Fijian should claim their place at the ballot box, knowing their choice will be protected and their verdict respected.

Reflecting on Fiji’s history, he warned against allowing the use of force to undermine the democratic process, emphasising that the people’s voice must remain supreme.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our history has taught us, sometimes painfully, that a Fiji where the gun overrules the ballot is no independence at all.”

Major General Kalouniwai urged soldiers to carry out their duties with discipline, humility and obedience to the law, while respecting the democratic process and the will of the people.

He made the comments while reviewing the final rehearsal for the Fiji Day Parade at Albert Park in Suva ahead of the national celebrations marking Fiji’s 56th anniversary of Independence tomorrow.

Addressing personnel during the rehearsal, Major General Kalouniwai reflected on Fiji’s journey since gaining independence in 1970, reminding soldiers of their responsibility to uphold democracy, respect the rule of law and serve the nation with integrity.

“Fifty-six years ago our noble banner blue rose over a people who had been governed, and they became a people who would govern themselves. That promise still stands behind us today in the Parliament of Fiji.”

He acknowledged the challenges facing the country, including the rising cost of living, the threat of illicit drugs and concerns over public confidence in national institutions, as Fiji prepares for another electoral process and reviews its Constitution.

“That House holds the voice of the people, and this Force holds the strength of the people. Both are held in trust.”

Major General Kalouniwai called on personnel to uphold the spirit of independence through service, unity and respect for democratic institutions, reminding them that the RFMF’s strength must always remain in the service of the people.

The final rehearsal marked a key stage in preparations for the Fiji Day Parade, bringing together participating personnel to ensure their readiness for the national ceremony commemorating 56 years of Fiji’s independence.