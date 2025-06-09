PM rejects referendum law breach

[Photo: File]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is rejecting claims that the government breached constitutional or electoral requirements when it announced the referendum date.

Rabuka says his announcement on Monday was limited to three things: the date for the writ to be issued, polling day and the deadline for the referendum results to be returned.

According to the PM, he did not announce the start of the referendum campaign period.

Rabuka’s clarification comes amid questions over whether the government moved ahead of the formal referendum process without first complying with the legal requirements governing the campaign.

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He states that the government has already communicated its intentions to the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights, the Fijian Elections Office, the Electoral Commission and the Office of the Solicitor-General.

Rabuka also rejects suggestions that he was poorly advised on the constitutional or legal requirements.

He said the government was clear on the legal process and the steps that must be followed.

The Prime Minister acknowledges that Fiji is entering uncharted territory because this will be the country’s first referendum.

But he insists the process is being handled within the existing electoral and referendum laws.

Rabuka said the government would continue to operate within the Constitution and respect the independence of the Electoral Commission.

He adds while the government can make recommendations, the final decision rests with the Electoral Commission.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission released a statement last night stating that is holding off on any decision to suspend campaigning ahead of Fiji’s proposed 2026 Constitutional Referendum.

The Commission said it must first consider its legal powers and the possible impact on the upcoming General Election.