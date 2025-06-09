Pair remanded for alleged child assault

[Photo: VASENAI SOQO]

The suspended police officer and his defector partner, who are facing charges for the alleged assault of a child, have been remanded in custody by the Nasinu Magistrates Court.

The two appeared in Court this afternoon.

The matter came to light after a video of the accused beating the child was widely circulated on social media.

The police officer implicated in the case of assault involving a child has been charged.

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The suspended officer and his partner have been jointly charged with one count of Act Intended to Cause Grievous Harm.

The two have sought legal representation from the Legal Aid Commission.

The matter has been adjourned to October 21st.