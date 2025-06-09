NFP Leader calls on police to probe racist comments

[File Photo]

The National Federation Party is calling on Police to investigate what it describes as “racist and threatening” comments on social media by Fijian Teachers Association General Secretary, Paula Manumanunitoga.

In the post, which has since been taken down, Manumanunitoga allegedly questioned the rights of certain persons to belong in the country.

Manumanunitoga also allegedly threatened to catch people and roast them in earth ovens.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad says the statements are “disgraceful, dangerous and potentially criminal” and called on Police to take immediate action.

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Professor Prasad says NFP’s Assistant General Secretary Apenisa Vatuniveivuke will lodge a complaint at the Totogo Police Station this morning.

He claims Manumanunitoga’s comments spewed racial hatred and were accompanied by threats of horrific violence.

Professor Prasad says it is reprehensible that such language should come from the General Secretary of an organisation representing teachers, who are entrusted with educating our children and shaping the values of future generations.