New pledges boost Pacific Resilience Facility

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Pacific Leaders and global partners are advancing a regional commitment to strengthen access to climate and disaster resilience financing, with new contributions towards the Pacific Resilience Facility announced during the Pacific Pre-COP31 meetings in Nadi.

At the high-level event, Turning Climate Finance into Community Resilience, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka announced Fiji’s US$10 million contribution to the capitalisation of the PRF.

The Government of Denmark announced a US$2.3 million contribution, while the Government of the Netherlands pledged a further US$1 million, with both contributions supporting the operationalisation of the PRF.

These commitments reinforce growing international support for the Pacific’s effort to establish a financing mechanism designed by and for the region, ensuring climate finance reaches frontline communities.

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Pacific Islands Forum Leaders reaffirmed the PRF as the pre-eminent climate investment priority for the region at their annual meeting in Palau early last month.

The PRF represents a significant expression of Pacific climate leadership, with an initial capitalisation target of US$500 million, working towards US$1.5 billion to support a 1.5°C world.

Established by Pacific Islands Forum members, the PRF is designed to mobilise accessible, predictable, and sustainable financing, placing Pacific priorities, ownership, and decision-making at the centre of regional climate finance.

Welcoming the new contributions, Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa highlighted that the region has long been at the forefront of the global climate agenda, not simply calling for action, but advancing Pacific-led solutions.

Waqa stated that the Facility puts Pacific priorities, ownership, and solutions at the heart of building a resilient region.

“I warmly welcome the continued leadership of the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders and members, as well as the vital support of our partners for the Pacific Resilience Facility.”

With the latest commitments, total pledges to the PRF stand at US$190 million, adding momentum towards fully capitalising the Facility and strengthening its capacity to deliver practical support to communities across the Pacific.