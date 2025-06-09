Manumanunitoga apologises over Facebook remarks

[Photo: File]

Fijian Teachers Association General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga has apologised to the Indo-Fijian community for remarks he made on social media.

In a public apology posted on his Facebook page, he said he made the comments in retaliation to remarks by some Indo-Fijians that he considered insulting to the chiefs and the indigenous Fijian community.

Manumanunitoga questioned why those comments had not been publicly challenged by Indo-Fijian leaders, government officials or parliamentarians, while he faced criticism for his response.

He urged Indo-Fijian leaders across all sectors to condemn racist remarks on social media when they arise.

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Despite apologising for offending people, Manumanunitoga maintained that Fiji’s chiefs must be respected and should not be subjected to insults or abuse.

He said he had many Indo-Fijian friends and colleagues and had maintained good relationships with people of different races.

Manumanunitoga asked those offended by his remarks to accept his apology and forgive him, while maintaining that his comments were made in response to what he viewed as racism against the indigenous Fijian community.