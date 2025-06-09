Labasa growth drives business opportunities

Labasa Special Administrator Paul Jaduram [Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Investment continues to reshape Labasa, with another major commercial complex taking shape along the town’s main street.

The two-storey Jaduram Mall will house retail shops, restaurants and a food court, with construction already providing local employment opportunities.

However, while major developments continue to boost the town’s commercial landscape, small businesses are navigating challenging trading conditions.

Labasa Special Administrator Paul Jaduram says the new complex is expected to become another key business hub for the Northern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a two-storey building which will house shops on the ground floor, and on the first floor will be the food court and restaurants. That belongs to my brother, and therefore

it is called Jaduram Mall. It should be completed; as you can see now, it’s at that stage, halfway to completion.”

Jaduram says several other major projects are also underway in Labasa, including the RB Patel development at Wailevu, with further progress expected by early next year.

Meanwhile, business owner Rajesh Chand, who has been trading since 1989, says this year has been the most difficult of his business career, with declining daily sales making it

increasingly challenging to meet rental payments.

Chand says the reasons for the downturn remain unclear, although he believes wider economic pressures could be contributing to the situation.

Despite these challenges, small businesses continue to serve their customers as new investments create further opportunities and drive Labasa’s growth.