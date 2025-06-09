Girls take the lead in science

[Source: Student award recipients at the CSSP Awards 2026 at USP]

Young women made up more than 70 per cent of the 250 students who took part in this year’s Chemical Society of the South Pacific competition.

The strong female participation highlights growing interest among girls in science.

The students came from 74 schools and took part in competitions designed to strengthen their skills and interest in the natural sciences.

The CSSP Awards 2026, held last weekend, brought together students, teachers, science professionals, sponsors and community leaders to recognize achievements in chemistry and science education.

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Kidney Hub Director Dr Amrish Krishnan, who officiated as chief guest, acknowledged the Society’s 41-year contribution to promoting natural sciences in Fiji and the Pacific.

The Society is currently led by President Associate Professor Dr. David Rohindra.

The competition featured Chem Battle, Titration, Poster Presentation and Video Project categories.

This year’s Video Projects Competition focused on ‘Substitutes to Plastics’, with students combining scientific ideas with traditional knowledge.

CSSP states that selected projects will be shared with the Ministry of Education for consideration as educational resources.

The Society says the high participation of female students reflects its outreach work aimed at encouraging and supporting girls in science education.

CSSP has encouraged participants to remain curious and continue pursuing opportunities in science and innovation for the benefit of Fiji and the wider Pacific.