Fiji requests evidence as US bans local director

[Photo: File]

The Government has acknowledged a recent decision by the United States Government regarding a Fijian national and allegations of unlawful activities.

In a statement, the government said that while respecting the United States’ sovereign right to make decisions under its own laws and policies, it emphasised that Fiji must address any allegations of unlawful conduct through the appropriate Fijian legal and law enforcement processes.

On Wednesday, the Department of State stated that it is publicly designating Zhao Fugang, the Director of the Overseas Chinese Service Center located in Fiji, for his involvement in significant corruption on behalf of China-based actors.

The Department stated in a statement that this action renders Zhao and his immediate family members generally ineligible for entry into the United States.

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The Department alleges that Zhao abused his public position by paying bribes to Fijian citizens to advance China-based government, business, and criminal interests.

It alleges that his actions constituted significant corruption and adversely affected U.S. interests in Fiji.

The statement further states that the United States will hold accountable those who abuse power for personal gain, and continue to fight corruption that fuels drug trafficking, enables transnational criminal organizations, and threatens U.S. interests around the world.

The Fiji Government, in its statement, is encouraging relevant United States authorities to share credible information or evidence of alleged offences committed in Fiji with their Fijian counterparts for assessment and investigation where warranted.

It further stresses that allegations do not constitute proof of wrongdoing, and any action taken by Fijian authorities must uphold due process, the presumption of innocence and the rule of law.

It says Fiji remains committed to working constructively with the United States and other international partners to combat transnational crime and unlawful activities.

FBC News has also sought comments from the Chinese Embassy in Fiji in relation to the matter.