Daku receives water lifeline amid dry season

[Photo: Supplied]

Fourteen households in Daku Village on Kia Island, Macuata, are receiving a much-needed water lifeline as the island continues to experience dry conditions.

The village has no reliable water source and depends entirely on rainwater harvesting, making two new 10,200L water tanks donated by the Bula Bay Club in the United States a timely boost.

The assistance comes as Daku continues to seek a permanent solution to its water needs, following previous attempts to secure government support in identifying a reliable water source.

Village headman Semi Rogoyawa says water shortages are a long-standing challenge for the community.

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“Water shortage is not new to the island of Kia and the village of Daku. We have been experiencing this for a long time because of the lack of a proper water source. But receiving these two tanks is a timely boost for the village, especially during this current dry season. So, we thank the Bula Bay Club.”

The Bula Bay Club is a non-profit organisation in California, United States involving Fijians living there who raise funds to support community projects back in Fiji.

Bula Bay Club representative Miriam Savali says the organisation decided to focus its latest project on Daku after receiving a request highlighting the village’s water needs.

She says visiting the remote community and seeing how residents travel to the mainland to make a living has given her a deeper appreciation of the challenges they face.

Meanwhile, the three villages on Kia Island, including Daku and Ligau, are expected to receive government water deliveries this week as the dry conditions continue.

A government barge is also expected to deliver water to the remote island communities.