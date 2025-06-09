Daku adapts as coastline retreats

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

As Fiji hosts its first-ever pre-COP31 discussions on climate change, communities across Vanua Levu are calling for greater support to deal with environmental changes already affecting their homes and livelihoods.

In Daku Village on Kia Island, Macuata, coastal erosion is steadily changing the shoreline, with residents saying homes are being built further inland and traditional access routes are disappearing.

The community is adapting to the changes, but is also calling for support to protect the remaining coastline before more land is lost.

Daku Women’s Representative Ateca Disauwewe says the changes are becoming increasingly visible, with the shoreline now much closer to homes than it was in the past.

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“For us here in Daku, the impact of coastal erosion is very much happening. I remember our home used to be a few metres away from where it is today. But because of the erosion and tidal waves, the shoreline has moved further inland. You can also notice that every new home is being built further inland.”

She says a traditional track used by villagers to travel between communities has also been affected, prompting calls for coastal protection.

Village headman Semi Rogoyawa says restoring trees along the shoreline is another immediate measure being considered by Daku and neighbouring Ligau Village.

He says the impact became particularly visible after Tropical Cyclone Yasa, when strong winds destroyed many of the trees along the coast.

The two communities now plan to replant trees along the shoreline as part of their efforts to strengthen natural protection against future impacts.

The island of Kia is home to three coastal villages, Daku, Ligau and Yaro and lies close to Fiji’s Great Sea Reef.

For Daku residents, adaptation has become part of everyday life, but they say greater support is needed to protect their homes, access routes and remaining coastline.