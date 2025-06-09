Cyclone frequency increase, World Bank notes

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Fiji could face more frequent Category Five cyclones as climate change intensifies extreme weather events.

The warning comes from the World Bank’s Country Climate and Development Report for Fiji, which highlights the growing risks climate change poses to the country’s development and economy.

World Bank Lead Economist for PNG and the Pacific Islands, Ralph Van Dorn, says Category Five cyclones that were once expected roughly once every century could become more frequent.

The World Bank report notes that the frequency of severe cyclones can worsen even more in the near future.

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“Category 5 cyclones, such as the tropical cyclone Winston, are expected more often. When they were perhaps expected two decades ago, to occur once every 101 years. In the future, they could occur every 47 years.”

Van Dorn says the economic impact of a major cyclone could also be significant, particularly for key sectors such as tourism.

“A damage strike on tourism hub could cause damage of 25% greater than T.C. Winston. So, building resilience is essential.”

The World Bank says greater investment in adaptation and climate resilience will be critical to protect Fiji’s economy from future shocks.