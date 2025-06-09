Bail denied in High Court evidence tampering case

The Suva Magistrates Court has refused bail for 51-year-old Jiuta Naivalurua Raibevu, who is allegedly linked to the tampering of exhibits at the Suva High Court.

Raibevu is charged with one count of interfering with evidence and one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that Raibevu and another, between March 23 2021 and September 15 2026, without lawful authority, were in possession of 39.5 kilograms of Cocaine.

Appearing in court this morning, he was remanded in custody after the prosecution informed the court that full disclosures will be made next week.

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The case has been adjourned to October 23 for mention.

Raibevu is the first person to be charged and produced in court in relation to the matter.

Police have confirmed that investigations into the alleged involvement of others are ongoing.