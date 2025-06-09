Commission warns against hate speech

[Photo: FILE]

Hate speech, threats, and racial or religious intolerance have no place in Fiji’s democratic debate, with the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission warning of a growing risk of division during a critical period in the country’s constitutional history.

Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Commissioner Alefina Vuki says every Fijian has the right to express their views and disagree on important issues, but they must do so respectfully and without encouraging hatred or violence.

She adds that freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, allowing people to challenge ideas, criticize policies and hold open discussions.

However, the Commission stresses that these freedoms must not be used to justify personal attacks, intimidation or discrimination against others.

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Vuki says the country is entering a significant period in its democratic and constitutional history, making respectful public discussion and tolerance more important than ever.

The Commission is also urging public office holders and influential figures to take responsibility for their words, particularly on social media, where their views can influence public attitudes and behaviour.

She adds that those in positions of leadership have a greater responsibility to promote respectful dialogue, protect human dignity and help prevent divisions within communities.

The Commission maintains a zero-tolerance stance towards racial hatred, religious intolerance, threats and incitement to discrimination or violence.

It adds that the Constitution guarantees equality before the law, protection against unfair discrimination and fundamental freedoms that must be respected by all.

The Commission says Fiji’s diversity must remain a source of strength, stressing that no one should feel unsafe or unwelcome because of their race, ethnicity, religion or political beliefs.

It says the country’s democratic future must be built on respect, inclusion and peaceful coexistence, where differences are debated through ideas rather than hatred.