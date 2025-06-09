Violet and Edmund Bridgerton romance

Source: Reuters

A new “Bridgerton” limited television series centered on a younger version ​of Violet Bridgerton is in the works.

“The time has come for us to turn our attention to ​the Matriarch of our beloved Bridgertons,” the ​social media post said, referring to Violet ⁠Bridgerton, who has been portrayed by English ​actress Ruth Gemmell across the first four seasons ​of the Netflix series.

“A new series, chronicling the romance of a young Violet and Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, is underway,” ​the post added.

The not-yet-titled limited series marks ​the latest spin-off in the “Bridgerton” universe.

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Shonda Rhimes and Nicholas Nardini, ‌a ⁠producer on the previous “Bridgerton” spin-off series “Queen Charlotte,” will serve as showrunners, writers and executive producers on the new show.

The Regency-era romance franchise is based ​on the “Bridgerton” ​books by ⁠Julia Quinn, with each installment focusing on a different Bridgerton sibling’s romance.

Season ​5 of “Bridgerton” is currently in production ​in ⁠London and will center on Francesca Bridgerton, played by Hannah Dodd, and Michaela Stirling, played by ⁠Masali ​Baduza.