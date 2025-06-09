Valentino unveils corset tops and chunky jewellery at fashion show

source: Reuters

Valentino showed colourful corset tops, lace skirts and chunky gold necklaces on Sunday in a fashion show creative director ​Alessandro Michele dubbed “Antibiblioteca”, set in the iconic reading room of the ‌19th-century Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève in Paris.

On a sun-drenched afternoon, celebrities arrived each clutching a book which they showed off to the cameras and a large crowd of assembled ​fans. Guests including actors Alexander Skarsgard and Cynthia Erivo, American stylist ​Law Roach, and Chinese model Yidan Huang took their seats ⁠at long oak reading tables dotted with green lamps, under the library’s ​iron latticework ceiling arches.

Michele has led the Roman fashion house since March 2024 ​and is under pressure to revive sales at the brand that swung to a €103 million loss last year as revenues fell 15%. He was previously creative director at Gucci ​for eight years where his maximalist aesthetic and gender-fluid, eccentric designs like ​fur-lined loafers reinvigorated the brand and boosted sales.

Models prowled along the library stacks in tight ‌silk ⁠corset tops in bright blue, yellow, or hot pink, paired with skirts in contrasting colours. Dresses were strapless too, with the final look a floor-length Valentino red number with a giant black bow. Lace skirts and shirts ​had ostrich-feather hems.