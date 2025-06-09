Spoiler alert! Is social media ruining big gig surprises?

source: BBC

Months before you have a chance to see your favourite artist, chances are you already know some of the big moments they have planned.

You’ll also probably know the set list, the stage design, and – if you’ve really been paying attention – where to stand to get the best view.

When it comes to films and TV series, spoilers tend to be guarded against with warnings.

But for many major gigs, there’s no escaping a stream of fan videos from the shows if you’re online, whether you like it or not.

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Last week, US pop star Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her Unraveled tour, and surprises from the show, which scores of fans have paid a lot of money to see, have already been dissected online.

Tours by Harry Styles, Charli XCX and Ariana Grande have also been filmed from every angle and shared over the past few months.

While some fans lap up the opportunity to see what’s coming, others are taking extreme measures to preserve the element of surprise.