Resort makes global list

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Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji has been ranked fifth among the Top Resorts in Australia and South Pacific in Condé Nast Traveler’s 39th annual Readers’ Choice Awards, making it the highest-ranked Fijian property in the regional category.

The recognition places the resort among the leading properties across Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific in the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious reader-voted awards program.

Fiji recorded a strong showing in this year’s regional rankings, with four Fijian resorts placing among the Top 10, led by Shangri-La Yanuca Island.

The 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards attracted more than 798,867 responses from readers across the United States rating their experiences of destinations, hotels, and resorts worldwide.

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Resort Manager Sunil Beerbul says being recognised by Condé Nast Traveler reflects the place Shangri-La Yanuca Island has held in Fiji for generations.

Beerbul adds that as they mark 59 years in Fiji this month and look toward their 60th anniversary next year, their legacy is one they value deeply.

He highlights that it gives them a strong foundation and a responsibility to keep evolving while remaining true to the character and sense of place that shaped the resort over decades.

The ranking marks a rise for Shangri-La Yanuca Island, which placed 11th in the 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards before moving into the regional Top Five in 2026.

The recognition comes at an important point in the resort’s history as Shangri-La Yanuca Island prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary next year.